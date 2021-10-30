Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigate Friday night shooting in Dartmouth

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 9:22 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigating 6th fatal shooting in 1 week' Toronto police investigating 6th fatal shooting in 1 week
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, detectives have now also identified a 17-year old-suspect in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old taxi driver earlier this week.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday evening.

In a release, police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive around 7:50 p.m.

“Witnesses reported that the suspect appeared to be shooting at people in another vehicle in a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building,” the release stated.

“The vehicle that appeared to be targeted left the parking lot and at this time there is no indication that anyone was injured.”

It said another unoccupied vehicle in the same parking lot was damaged by bullets.

Police say the suspect, who fled on foot and has not been located, is male, about five-foot-five with a thin build, wearing dark clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Shooting suspect arrested in small Yukon community' Shooting suspect arrested in small Yukon community
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax tagShooting tagHalifax Regional Police tagDartmouth tagDartmouth shooting tagShooting suspect tagcar damaged by bullets taghalifax regional police investigate shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers