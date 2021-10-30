Halifax police investigate Friday night shooting in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday evening.

In a release, police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive around 7:50 p.m.

“Witnesses reported that the suspect appeared to be shooting at people in another vehicle in a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building,” the release stated.

“The vehicle that appeared to be targeted left the parking lot and at this time there is no indication that anyone was injured.”

It said another unoccupied vehicle in the same parking lot was damaged by bullets.

Police say the suspect, who fled on foot and has not been located, is male, about five-foot-five with a thin build, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.