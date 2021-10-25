Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime
October 25 2021 7:06pm
02:35

Surveillance video shows shooting outside popular Winnipeg nightclub

A frightening scene at a Corydon Avenue bar over the weekend is the latest in a string of gun incidents in Winnipeg. And one expert says gang activity is to blame. Joe Scarpelli reports.

Advertisement

Video Home