Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Abbotsford, B.C. farmers use jet skis, canoes to rescue cattle stranded by floodwaters

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Farmers rescue cattle in Abbotsford flooding waters' B.C. floods: Farmers rescue cattle in Abbotsford flooding waters
Farmers and residents scrambled to save cattle as the water quickly rose above the animals' heads, even deploying a hovercraft. They risked their own lives to save the animals with the town under an evacuation order over fears that a water pumping station could fail and flood the area.

Farmers in Abbotsford, B.C., are doing everything they can to save their cattle and livestock from rising floodwaters.

After a month’s worth of rain fell in two days over many parts of the south coast, the Sumas Prairie region of Abbotsford was one of several communities ordered to evacuate.

Farmers and neighbours joined together, using motorboats, canoes, dinghies and jet skis to move dozens of trapped cows.

Video from Reuters shows farmers pulling and pushing cows to safety and the cows, obviously frightened, barely able to keep their heads above water.

Read more: B.C. floods from the air: Aerial photos and videos show devastation

“This is a disaster,” Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun told Reuters, as he watched the desperate effort to save the cows.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I see calves that are underwater and they throw them in the boats to save them, on the one hand, it breaks my heart,” said Braun, who has his own cattle.

“On the other hand, I’m just so impressed with our farming community coming together to help each other.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Abbotsford ‘not out of this yet’ as water continues to pour into Sumas Prairie, says mayor' B.C. floods: Abbotsford ‘not out of this yet’ as water continues to pour into Sumas Prairie, says mayor
B.C. floods: Abbotsford ‘not out of this yet’ as water continues to pour into Sumas Prairie, says mayor

Read more: B.C. flooding: More than 180 in Abbotsford rescued by water and air

Meanwhile, dairy farmers in areas like Abbotsford, Chilliwack and the Interior are being asked to dump milk because mudslides and road washouts have made it impossible to transport.

The B.C. Milk Marketing Board is advising producers to dispose of their milk by dumping into manure piles.

More than 180 people in Abbotsford have been rescued by water or air from the flooding, according to city officials.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews are working to protect the Barrowtown Pump Station, which is facing a surge of water from Washington state’s Nooksack River, Braun said.

The mayor has urged all residents remaining in the Sumas Prairie to leave immediately, saying he knows how hard it is to leave livestock behind, but that people’s lives are more important.

On Wednesday, city officials said 300 residents are still stranded in the area.

– with files from Jon Azpiri

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagAbbotsford flooding tagBC farmers tagAbbotsford Flood tagAbbotsford BC flooding tagabbotsford flood bc tagabbotsford flood cows tagabbotsford flood cows rescue tagabbotsford flood latest tagabbotsford flood livestock tagCow rescue tagCow rescue abbotsford tagCows rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers