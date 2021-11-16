B.C. floods from the air: Aerial photos and videos show devastation

Send this page to someone via email

The catastrophic damage from the recent B.C. storm is still being assessed but the devastation is clear.

Roads are underwater, cars swept away and homes lost.

Photos and videos taken from the air highlight how much the atmospheric river affected so many parts of the province.

From the air it is clear to see a section of the Coquihalla Highway is gone, snapped in two, and it could be weeks or even months before it reopens.

1:12 From the air: The extent of the flooding in the Whatcom Road area of Abbotsford From the air: The extent of the flooding in the Whatcom Road area of Abbotsford

View image in full screen The Sumas Prairie from the air on Tuesday. Global News

View image in full screen Popkum from the air as seen on Tuesday morning. Global News

This video shows the damage along Highway 1 near Popkum, east of Chilliwack.

The debris slide has completely covered the road and crews are on scene working to clear it as fast as possible.

0:40 From the air: A closer look at the landslide on Highway 1 near Popkum From the air: A closer look at the landslide on Highway 1 near Popkum

View image in full screen A stretch of Highway 1 through Abbotsford Tuesday morning. Drive BC

View image in full screen Assessing damage at Ruby Creek. B.C. Ministry of Transportation

View image in full screen Flooding on Highway 11. B.C. Ministry of Transportation

View image in full screen Highway 1 at No. 3 Rd near Chilliwack. B.C. Ministry of Transportation

View image in full screen Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley – Aerial of damage to the Patterson Creek area. B.C. Ministry of Transportation

Video taken from the slide on Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road shows trees covering the highway and cars swept down the embankment.

One woman was killed in the slide and at least two others are missing.

A Global BC cameraman was swept up in the slide and described what he saw.

“I turned around and looked at my truck and it was half-buried and all the cars that were on the road and all the people, they were just gone,” Mike Timbrell said.

0:55 From the air: A look at the slide along Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton From the air: A look at the slide along Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton

Whatcom Road Interchange in Abbotsford. B.C. Ministry of Transportation

Highway 1 – Tank Hill in the Fraser Canyon. B.C. Ministry of Transportation

Washout on Highway 5 near Carolin Mine Road. B.C. Ministry of Transportation

Aerial view of slide impacting BC Highway 7 near Seabird Island. B.C. Ministry of Transportation