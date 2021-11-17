Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Canadian military boosts air support to help B.C. flood evacuations, supply chain chaos

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario youth arrested, charged in $46M cryptocurrency theft

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 12:08 pm
Bitcoin displayed next to a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong. Bitcoins are a popular a decentralized digital currency. View image in full screen
Bitcoin displayed next to a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong. Bitcoins are a popular a decentralized digital currency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Kin Cheung

A Hamilton, Ont. youth has been arrested in connection with a large digital currency theft estimated to be around $46 million, according to police.

The joint investigation, which dates back to March 2020, involves the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the United States Secret Service, which probed a cryptocurrency theft from a victim located in the United States.

Investigators say the fraud is tied to account takeovers targeting security weaknesses in two-step verification protocols used in mobile phones.

Read more: Bitcoin price soars past US$50,000 after months-long slump

“The victim had been targeted by a SIM swap attack, a method of hijacking valuable accounts by manipulating cellular network employees to duplicate phone numbers so threat actors can intercept two-factor authorization requests,” Hamilton police (HPS) said in a release on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a result of the SIM swap attack, approximately $46 million (CAD) worth of cryptocurrency was stolen from the victim.”

HPS says the incident is the biggest cryptocurrency theft reported from one person in Canada.

Investigators say the suspect was tracked down after some of the digital currency was used to purchase a rare username in a gaming community.

The youth, whose name cannot be revealed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a charge for theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Click to play video: 'What you need to know before investing in cryptocurrency' What you need to know before investing in cryptocurrency

 

 

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton news tagFBI tagbitcoin tagcryptocurrency tagCryptocurrencies tagU.S. Secret Service tagTwo-Factor Authentication tagcryptocurrency value tagsim swap attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers