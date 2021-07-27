Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
July 27 2021 9:51am
03:30

Bitcoin price rises amid rumours Amazon could start accepting cryptocurrency payments

Business reporter Anne Gaviola breaks down your top money headlines, including a surge in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies following speculation that Amazon could soon be accepting them as payment.

