Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Bank
October 15 2021 8:58pm
02:27

Kelowna senior shares details of elaborate scam

A 77-year-old woman is out thousands of dollars after falling for a cryptocurrency scam. Jules Knox reports on the elaborate ploy.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.