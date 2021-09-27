Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Account
September 27 2021 8:20pm
01:49

Former Kelowna social worker pleads guilty to fraud

A former Kelowna social worker accused of defrauding foster children in his care out of thousands of dollars has pleaded guilty to some of the criminal charges against him. Jules Knox reports.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.