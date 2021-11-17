Menu

News

Dry weather expected for B.C.’s flood-ravaged regions

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 9:45 am
Click to play video: 'Expected precipitation timeline for B.C.’s south coast' Expected precipitation timeline for B.C.’s south coast
After days of serious rainfall and flooding, the weather in B.C. will stay dry for the next couple of days. Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the details and when to expect the next storm.

After a devastating couple of days of record-breaking rainfall, southern B.C. was finally treated to a mostly dry day Tuesday.

Flooding continued in low-lying areas like the Sumas Prairie region near Abbotsford because of the remaining water still flowing out to the coast, but the rain mostly held off.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 16' B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 16
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 16

Read more: Fires to floods: How extreme weather has played out in B.C. in 2021

Wednesday is also expected to be dry right across the south coast, allowing crews to continue rescues, clean-up and assessments.

The next bout of precipitation arrives Thursday morning for the coastal regions. But very little rain is expected — less than 5 millimeters before the system moves out early Friday.

Further good news: conditions are expected to remain cold. This has limited significant snowmelt in the mountains. Plus, any further precipitation on Thursday is expected to fall as snow.

Click to play video: 'Social media videos capture the extent of unprecedented B.C. floods' Social media videos capture the extent of unprecedented B.C. floods
Social media videos capture the extent of unprecedented B.C. floods

Read more: ‘A parade of storms’: What’s behind all the downpours on the ‘wet coast’ this fall?

The southern Interior will also remain dry through Thursday, with highs during the afternoon reaching just above freezing.

Much of that region will receive flurries in the morning, changing to showers or wet flurries in the afternoon. Minimal accumulations of precipitation are also expected.

