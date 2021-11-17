Dry weather expected for B.C.’s flood-ravaged regions

Send this page to someone via email

After a devastating couple of days of record-breaking rainfall, southern B.C. was finally treated to a mostly dry day Tuesday.

Flooding continued in low-lying areas like the Sumas Prairie region near Abbotsford because of the remaining water still flowing out to the coast, but the rain mostly held off.

Wednesday is also expected to be dry right across the south coast, allowing crews to continue rescues, clean-up and assessments.

The next bout of precipitation arrives Thursday morning for the coastal regions. But very little rain is expected — less than 5 millimeters before the system moves out early Friday.

Further good news: conditions are expected to remain cold. This has limited significant snowmelt in the mountains. Plus, any further precipitation on Thursday is expected to fall as snow.

The southern Interior will also remain dry through Thursday, with highs during the afternoon reaching just above freezing.

Much of that region will receive flurries in the morning, changing to showers or wet flurries in the afternoon. Minimal accumulations of precipitation are also expected.

