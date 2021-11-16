COVID-19: N.B. reports 34 new cases, outbreaks at 7 First Nations communities

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 43 recoveries on Tuesday.

This brings the province’s active case count to 516.

There are now 22 people in hospital, including 14 people in ICU.

Read more: New Brunswick health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care

As well, Public Health is assisting seven First Nations communities in the province currently dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19.

In Zone 3 (Fredericton region), Woodstock First Nation has 16 cases, Oromocto First Nation has 22 cases, Kingsclear First Nation has 13 cases and St. Mary’s First Nation has 21 cases.

In Zone 7 (Miramichi region), Metepenagiag First Nation (Red Bank) has three cases, Natoaganeg First Nation (Eel Ground) has four cases, and Esgenoôpetitj First Nation (Burnt Church) has 11 cases.

Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are working to provide support, administer tests and “further assess the situation.”

As of Tuesday, 86.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 93.2 per cent have received their first dose.

New federal proof of vaccination

New Brunswickers can now download the new Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination document — which includes a QR code — at MyHealthNB.

The format is accepted by Canada Border Services Agency and ArriveCAN for people who are travelling.

Within New Brunswick, the original paper record, a photograph or a digital copy will continue to be used for proof of vaccination, along with a valid government ID.

Regional breakdown of new cases

The 10 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under

a person 20-29

five people 30-39

a person 40-49

a person 50-59

a person 70-79

Seven cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The six new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under

two people 20-29

a person 30-39

Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and four cases are under investigation.

The 12 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

five people 20-29

five people 30-39

a person 50-59

a person 60-69

Nine cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There is one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) of a person 50-59. The case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The five new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under

a person 30-39

two people are 60-69

Two cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

