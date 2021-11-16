Peterborough man charged with break and enter, stolen credit card use: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges including credit card fraud after an incident at a residence in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a resident returning home and seeing an unknown man leaving the residence near Chemong Road and Wolsely Street.

While officers were at the residence, it was learned that the victim’s credit card had been used at several stores.

The suspect was located a short time later in the area of Stewart and McDonnel streets. He was found in possession of several reported stolen items.

Noah Dormer, 23, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, fraudulent use of a credit car and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.