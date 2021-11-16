Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with break and enter, stolen credit card use: Police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 12:56 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of stealing and using a credit card. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man is accused of stealing and using a credit card. AP file photo

A Peterborough man is facing several charges including credit card fraud after an incident at a residence in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a resident returning home and seeing an unknown man leaving the residence near Chemong Road and Wolsely Street.

While officers were at the residence, it was learned that the victim’s credit card had been used at several stores.

Read more: Forget payday loans, this is Canada’s new generation of high-interest loans

The suspect was located a short time later in the area of Stewart and McDonnel streets. He was found in possession of several reported stolen items.

Noah Dormer, 23, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, fraudulent use of a credit car and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Paying off credit card debt faster' Money Matters: Paying off credit card debt faster
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And Enter tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagCredit Card tagCredit Card Fraud tagChemong Road tagWolsely Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers