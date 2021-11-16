Menu

Crime

Shoplifter hit by car while fleeing scene of crime: Brantford police

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted November 16, 2021 12:42 pm
Brantford Police say alleged meat thief was struck by a car fleeing scene of theft. View image in full screen
Brantford Police say alleged meat thief was struck by a car fleeing scene of theft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Police in Brantford, Ont., say two men are facing charges after a shoplifter was struck by a car while fleeing the scene of the alleged crime.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, just before 1:30 p.m., officers were called for reports of a theft in progress at a grocery store on Colborne Street East in Brantford.

According to a loss prevention officer, a man fled on foot with about $100 worth of packaged meat.

Police say the man ran through a nearby construction site, where he was struck by a car.

Read more: Hamilton man charged after allegedly driving to Guelph police station while licence suspended

Officers say the driver of that car saw the man run from the store and tried to stop him from getting away by hitting him with his car.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Both men were charged.

A 33-year-old man from Brantford faces a theft under $5,000 charge while a 25-year-old man, also from Brantford, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and assault with a weapon.

