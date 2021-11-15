Hamilton man charged after allegedly driving to Guelph police station while licence suspended

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 19-year-old Hamilton man had a vehicle impounded after visiting a police station to get another released.

Police say the first car was impounded on Oct. 29, after the man had been charged with impaired driving.

The man was also facing a 90-day licence suspension as a result of the incident.

They also noted that the October arrest came on the heels of his licence being reinstated after he was arrested in Hamilton in July for impaired driving.

On Saturday, at around 11 a.m., police say the man arrived at the station to pick up a release form to get the seized vehicle returned.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the vehicle he came to pick up on Saturday was released, however, the vehicle he arrived at the station in was impounded for seven days.

On Saturday, he was also charged with driving while suspended.