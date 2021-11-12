Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man watches remotely as thieves steal BMW from his Guelph business: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 11:50 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A man watched helplessly as thieves stole a vehicle from his business around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Guelph police say.

The man had been notified of the break-in at his business in Guelph from an alarm company, and then turned on a remote security camera to see two men inside the business.

Read more: Parents’ safe stolen during daughter’s house party: Guelph police

Police say one of the men tossed a brick through a window to gain entry. They then grabbed the keys to a BMW and fled the scene in the vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle speeding near Victoria Road North at Hadati Road, but they were unable to pull it over safely and it took off.

Police say the vehicle was left damaged near York Road and Morris Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

The first suspect, police said, was wearing a black jacket, beige pants, beige boots and a red baseball cap with a white logo on the front, while his accomplice wore a black Puma jacket with a white stripe on the arms, camo pants and a black baseball cap.

Police said they drove to the business in a white BMW car.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagGuelph break-in tagvictoria road guelph tagYork Road Guelph taghadati road guelph tagMorris road Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers