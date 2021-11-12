Man watches remotely as thieves steal BMW from his Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man watched helplessly as thieves stole a vehicle from his business around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Guelph police say.

The man had been notified of the break-in at his business in Guelph from an alarm company, and then turned on a remote security camera to see two men inside the business.

Police say one of the men tossed a brick through a window to gain entry. They then grabbed the keys to a BMW and fled the scene in the vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle speeding near Victoria Road North at Hadati Road, but they were unable to pull it over safely and it took off.

Police say the vehicle was left damaged near York Road and Morris Street.

The first suspect, police said, was wearing a black jacket, beige pants, beige boots and a red baseball cap with a white logo on the front, while his accomplice wore a black Puma jacket with a white stripe on the arms, camo pants and a black baseball cap.

Police said they drove to the business in a white BMW car.