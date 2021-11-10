Child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say child pornography charges have been laid against a 53-year-old man after officers carried out a search warrant at a south-end home on Wednesday.

In a news release, police said officers with their internet child exploitation unit and technological crimes unit seized evidence from a house in the area of Gordon Street and Kortright Road.

Charges include possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused has been released from custody with conditions and will make a court appearance in January.

The suspect has not been identified by police.

