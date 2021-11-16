Ontario reports 481 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 481 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as case counts week over week continue to rise. The provincial case total now stands at 608,206.

For comparison, last Tuesday saw 441 new cases and the previous Tuesday saw 331. All three Tuesday’s saw similar testing volumes in the 20,000 range.

Of the 481 new cases recorded, the data showed 236 were unvaccinated people, 18 were partially vaccinated people, 189 were fully vaccinated people and for 38 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 56 cases were recorded in Toronto, 41 in Ottawa, 33 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 31 in Peel Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,938 as one more death was recorded.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, 13,146 vaccines (4,765 for a first shot and 8,381 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.1 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 85.6 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, 593,454 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 651 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 4,814 — down from the previous day when it was at 4,985, but is up from Nov. 9 when it was at 3,533. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 579, which is up from the week prior when it was 492. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 400.

The government said 18,965 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 13,685 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 2.5 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 3.1 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 301 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 163 from the previous day) with 139 patients in intensive care units (down by two) and 112 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by one).

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 102 were unvaccinated, 17 were partially vaccinated and 73 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 63 were unvaccinated while 4 were partially vaccinated and 19 were fully vaccinated.

Provincial officials noted this new dataset with vaccination status for hospitalizations will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may also be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

304,042 people are male — an increase of 230 cases.

301,992 people are female — an increase of 242 cases.

17,544 people are under the age of four — an increase of 19 cases.

33,081 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 70 cases.

54,211 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 40 cases.

228,184 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 146 cases.

170,022 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 120 cases.

78,663 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 78 cases.

26,394 people are 80 and over — an increase of 9 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Six

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 107

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 693

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,257

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,874 (+1)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 536 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 222 among students, 18 among staff and five individuals were not identified. The data was collected between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon — a three-day period.

There are 1,116 active infections among both students and staff, compared with 1,006 active cases reported the previous day.

Three schools are closed as a result of positive cases.

