Saskatoon Light and Power worker assaulted on the job

John Lynch was at his Saskatoon home on Tuesday morning when he said he witnessed a completely random act of violence.

“I was just looking out the window and happened to catch the aftermath,” said Lynch. “Some guy just came over to the hydro worker and just punched him clean in the face.”

He ran out to the city workers on the street in front of his house and asked what had happened. One of the employees was holding a handkerchief to his bleeding nose.

The victim told him the assault was completely unprovoked.

“[He said] like two words and bang,” Lynch said. “It all happened so quickly. They didn’t see whether he was walking down the street or walking up the street, or where he ran off to afterwards.”

A City of Saskatoon spokesperson gave their account in a statement to Global News:

“Prior to the lunch hour on Tuesday, a Saskatoon Light & Power employee working on the ground in the area of Witney Avenue and Bedford Road reported being approached by an individual unknown to him and that this individual subsequently struck him in the face.”

The spokesperson added that the employee has received treatment and is back at work. The investigation is now in the hands of Saskatoon police.

In a statement to Global News, the SPS said: “Patrol officers canvassed the nearby area of the assault but did not locate the suspect.”

The police spokesperson said their only hope in this investigation is that someone with information comes forward.

Anyone with information or who may have caught the incident on a home security camera or dashcam is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crimestoppers.

Lynch says his street typically doesn’t see violence of any kind and he hopes whoever the random assailant was is brought to justice.