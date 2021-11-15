COVID-19: Alberta announces 17 more deaths, number of patients hospitalized with disease drops

Send this page to someone via email

Seventeen more deaths in Alberta are being attributed to COVID-19 but the number of people in hospital with the disease continues to decline in the province.

On Monday, Alberta Health announced the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the province has now reached 3,188 since the pandemic began.

However, the government department also said the number of people in hospital with the illness is now at 519, down from 554 on Friday. The number of people requiring intensive care for COVID-19 in those hospitals also dropped, down from 110 on Friday to 100 on Monday.

Health authorities said 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 were identified over the weekend: 429 on Friday, 353 on Saturday and 286 on Sunday.

The Calgary zone has more active COVID-19 cases than any other region in Alberta (1,848) followed by the Edmonton zone (1,249), the North zone (1,213), the Central zone (991) and the South zone (521). Six cases have not been linked to any particular zone.

New requirement for proof-of-vaccination in Alberta

As of Monday morning, most Albertans now need to provide a scannable QR code if they want to enter businesses that are participating in the province’s vaccine passport program. The only other proof of vaccine is now a Canadian Armed Forces vaccine record or a First Nations immunization record.

People who do not have proof of their vaccination can still access businesses taking part in the province’s restrictions exemption program with a privately-paid for negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours or with proof of a medical exemption.

Tam stresses importance of good ventilation

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam retweeted a tweet by England’s National Health Service on Monday that emphasized the importance of good ventilation for reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“SARS-CoV-2 virus can linger in the air we breathe like second-hand smoke!” Tam tweeted. “Opening windows/doors for just a few minutes at a time can disperse the virus to improve air quality.”

Tam’s tweet also provided a link with more information on how to improve ventilation.