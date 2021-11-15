Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 3:58 pm
FILE. The Coquihalla is expected to get significant snowfall Monday. View image in full screen
FILE. The Coquihalla is expected to get significant snowfall Monday. Getty Images

If floods weren’t enough, the Coquihalla Highway will be hit by more challenging weather.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the portion of the highway between Hope and Merritt, with accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres expected to fall between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Read more: Entire city of Merritt, B.C. forced to evacuate due to flooding

Environment Canada said heavy rain will begin to transition to snow Monday afternoon as a cold front crosses the region.

“Snow will quickly accumulate tonight with up to 25 cm possible by midday Tuesday,” reads the alert. “Strong and gusty southwest winds may also reduce visibility due to blowing snow.”

The highway is already at a standstill due to a mudslide that followed intense rains and provincial officials have said it’s unclear when it’ll re-open.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Flooding and mudslides in B.C. wreak havoc on highways, forcing evacuations

The Ministry of Transportation will be using airplanes to survey the area on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.

Click to play video: 'Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures' Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures
Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagEnvironment Canada tagSnowfall Warning tagCoquihalla tagCoquihalla Highway tagCoquihalla snow tagSnowfall warning Coquihalla tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers