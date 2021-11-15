Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

Send this page to someone via email

If floods weren’t enough, the Coquihalla Highway will be hit by more challenging weather.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the portion of the highway between Hope and Merritt, with accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres expected to fall between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada said heavy rain will begin to transition to snow Monday afternoon as a cold front crosses the region.

“Snow will quickly accumulate tonight with up to 25 cm possible by midday Tuesday,” reads the alert. “Strong and gusty southwest winds may also reduce visibility due to blowing snow.”

The highway is already at a standstill due to a mudslide that followed intense rains and provincial officials have said it’s unclear when it’ll re-open.

The Ministry of Transportation will be using airplanes to survey the area on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.

