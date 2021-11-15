Winnipeg Jets star Mark Scheifele to play in 2022 Manitoba Open after two year layoff

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets star Mark Scheifele has been given a sponsor’s exemption to the Manitoba Open golf tournament next August.

It will be the second time Scheifele plays in the Mackenzie Tour event, having played in 2018. His Jets teammate Kyle Connor played in the Manitoba Open in 2019.

COVID-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of the tournament in 2020 and 2021. The Manitoba Open will be hosted by Southwood Golf and Country Club starting Aug. 15.

3:45 Hockey Manitoba on changes to public health orders Hockey Manitoba on changes to public health orders

Southwood, where Scheifele is a member, has hosted the Manitoba Open 14 times.

Story continues below advertisement

Scheifele has also agreed to act as the honourary chair of the tournament, with net proceeds from the event being donated to the True North Youth Foundation to support their Project 11 Mental Wellness Program and to introduce the game of golf to children at Camp Manitou.

Former Manitoba Open champions including Moe Norman, George Knudson, Dan Halldorson as well as current PGA Tour players C.T. Pan, Kramer Hickock and Tyler McCumber.