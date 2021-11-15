Menu

Fire

2 cats, 1 rabbit dead after east Edmonton fire

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 15, 2021 12:37 pm
File: An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck pictured in Edmonton Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
File: An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck pictured in Edmonton Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Global News

Two cats and a rabbit did not survive a fire in an east Edmonton business Sunday evening, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said on Monday.

Fire crews were called to Little Paws Inn located in the area of 69 Street and 82 Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke showing from the building.

The fire was brought under control by 6:17 p.m. and was declared out by 8:44 p.m., EFRS said.

An on-site employee who called the fire in was able to save the majority of the pets from the building. No human injuries were reported.

Fire investigators say the fire was started by an “undetermined electrical malfunction/failure involving an overhead fluorescent light.”

The fire caused $300,000 in damage: $250,000 in structure damage and $50,000 in content loss.

