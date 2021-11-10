Menu

Fire

Reptiles found dead after southwest Edmonton house fire

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 5:04 pm
Thousands of reptiles were found inside a home following a house fire in the area of 20 Avenue and 112 A Street Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the majority of the reptiles were dead. View image in full screen
Thousands of reptiles were found inside a home following a house fire in the area of 20 Avenue and 112 A Street Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the majority of the reptiles were dead. Global News

A number of reptiles were found dead inside a southwest Edmonton home where a fire broke out Wednesday.

At 12:01 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to a fire at a single-family home in the area of 20 Avenue and 112A Street.

When crews arrived on scene five minutes later, the house was engulfed in smoke.

Eight units responded to the fire, including the winter decon unit, according to EFRS.

The fire was brought under control at 12:35 p.m. and EFRS said no humans were injured.

However, EFRS spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk said “thousands of reptiles were found inside the home, (the) majority of which were deceased.”

It’s not known exactly how many reptiles were found dead, what type of reptiles they were, or how they died.

Lewchuk said Animal Care and Control was notified and has been asked to attend the scene.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage to the house is not yet known.

Global News has reached out to Animal and Pest Control for more information and will update this story as more information is received.

