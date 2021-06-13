Home in southwest Edmonton damaged by fire

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to a home in southwest Edmonton early Sunday morning after a blaze broke out at the residence.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a house with an attached garage in the 1000 block of Burns Close shortly after 4 a.m. Seven crews arrived to find a working fire six minutes later.

A fire official told Global News its believed the fire started in the garage before spreading to the attic. Video captured by a Global News helicopter appears to show significant damage to the roof, although the fire department did not confirm the extent of the damage.

The EFRS said one resident was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but they did not disclose details about their condition.

The fire was declared under control at 5:39 a.m.

