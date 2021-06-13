Menu

Canada

Home in southwest Edmonton damaged by fire

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 11:55 am
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a house with an attached garage in the 1000 block of Burns Close shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. View image in full screen
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a house with an attached garage in the 1000 block of Burns Close shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. Global One News Helicopter

Firefighters were called to a home in southwest Edmonton early Sunday morning after a blaze broke out at the residence.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a house with an attached garage in the 1000 block of Burns Close shortly after 4 a.m. Seven crews arrived to find a working fire six minutes later.

A fire official told Global News its believed the fire started in the garage before spreading to the attic. Video captured by a Global News helicopter appears to show significant damage to the roof, although the fire department did not confirm the extent of the damage.

The EFRS said one resident was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but they did not disclose details about their condition.

The fire was declared under control at 5:39 a.m.

Watch below: Some recent videos about fires in Edmonton and the surrounding area.

Click to play video: '2 people injured, 3 homes destroyed by fire in Klarvatten neighbourhood' 2 people injured, 3 homes destroyed by fire in Klarvatten neighbourhood
