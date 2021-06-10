Edmonton fire crews battle heavy smoke, flames in house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton fire crews were called to a house fire in the area of 71 Street and 81 Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

“First arriving crews on scene found heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the house,” District chief Howard Samycia said.

“We called for two additional crews due to the intensity of the fire.”

View image in full screen Edmonton fire crews were called to a house fire in the area of 71 Street and 81 Avenue, Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Samycia said the fire broke through the ceiling of the home and advanced into the attic.

A neighbour told Global News there was no one living inside the home, but Samycia could not confirm if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

“We only had about half of the structure searched before we had to pull the crews out due to the intensity of the fire,” Samycia said.

Fire investigators were on scene Thursday evening working to determine a cause.

