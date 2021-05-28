2 people injured, 3 homes destroyed by fire in north Edmonton’s Klarvatten neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured and three homes destroyed by a fire that started Friday afternoon in a garage in a newer neighbourhood on the north side of Edmonton.

Firefighters responded at 1:37 p.m. to the Klarvatten neighbourhood, where thick, black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.

Fires crews were on scene within five minutes and arrived to find three garages on fire on 85 Street near 179 Avenue, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

The flames quickly spread to several single-family detached homes. The call was upgraded to a second alarm fire and additional firefighters were called in to help.

Approximately 35 to 40 firefighters attended the scene. Two people were assessed on scene by EMS and taken to hospital with burns.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated by firefighters and everyone got out safely, an EFRS spokesperson said.

Three homes were destroyed, one of the detached garages was extensively damaged. At least four other home had heat damage to the siding.

The fire was brought under control at 2:36 p.m. Crews remained on scene afterwards to extinguish hot spots.

Traffic Advisory: EPS is assisting with traffic control as EFRS responds to a large fire in the area of 85 Street & 179 Ave. 84 St to 87 St south of 180 Ave are currently closed. 87 St is also closed at 179 Ave. Motorists are advised to please seek alternate routes. #yegtraffic — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) May 28, 2021

