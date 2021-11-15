Charges laid after 1 man chased with a baseball bat: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say a 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon after a drug-fuelled incident involving a baseball bat.

Police say the victim started the incident after he initially went to the suspect’s home and accused him of breaking into his house.

Investigators say the suspect chased the individual down with a bat, swinging the weapon while yelling death threats.

“Police located the suspect and placed him under arrest,” Guelph police stated in a media release.

Read more: Guelph police say road rage incident leads to assault charge

In the release, police say the suspect experienced a psychotic episode after he took unknown substances.

They say the suspect was then taken to hospital afterwards to be medically cleared.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they received several calls about a man chasing the individual with a bat down Huron Street at around 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, however.

Read more: Guelph man assaulted by a stranger downtown on the weekend

A 41-year-old man faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say the man is expected to appear in bail court on Tuesday.