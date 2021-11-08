Assault charge laid in a case of road rage: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say one man is facing an assault charge in what appears to be a case of road rage.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway on Saturday at 9 p.m. and found two vehicles that were heavily damaged.

Police said their investigation revealed that one driver became angry when another driver flashed his high beams at him while driving on Woodlawn Road.

The suspect then began following, and eventually collided, with the other car, police said in a news release.

“The suspect then smashed the driver’s side window of the other car, pulled the driver out and pushed him to the ground,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving, assault and mischief. He is scheduled to make a court appearance in February.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone who has dash cam video to come forward and contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7206.

1:56 Road rage remedies Road rage remedies – Sep 1, 2021