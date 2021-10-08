Menu

Crime

Man arrested after gun-related incident in Kitchener during Thursday rush hour

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 12:54 pm
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with another gun-related road rage incident that occurred during rush hour in Kitchener on Thursday.

Officers were called to Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road at around 5:25 p.m. after it was reported that a man was driving a vehicle when he flashed a gun at another driver.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested in connection with recent road rage incident on Highway 85

Police say they arrested a 25-year-old man and he is facing multiple charges including uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a firearm.

Last month, two men got embroiled in an argument while travelling on Highway 85, before they got off at the Bridgeport Road off-ramp and began to argue.

A passenger in one of the vehicles got out and allegedly threatened the other driver with a BB gun.

A 23-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested just over a week later and charged with several offences, including uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

