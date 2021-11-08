Charges pending in Cambridge crash that sent 9 to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a crash between two vehicles in Cambridge on Sunday night sent nine people to the hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Townline and Pinebush roads at about 8:30 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

In a news release, police said a black GMC Jimmy, driven by a 21-year-old woman, was driving north on Townline Road and made a left turn onto Pinebush.

“The Jimmy turned directly into the path of a Toyota Sienna van, driven by a 25-year-old woman from Kitchener, who was travelling south on Townline Road,” police said.

The impact of the crash caused the Jimmy to flip onto its roof.

Nine occupants in the two vehicles were taken to three separate hospitals. Two of them were taken to a hospital outside of Waterloo Region.

Police said none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The service added that the intersection was closed for several hours and that investigation remains going, but charges are pending.

Any witnesses are asked to call police at 519-570-9777.