Kitchener man arrested for allegedly taking payments for home renos that were never done

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man has been placed under arrested in connection with a home renovation scam.

Police say the man was arrested on Oct. 27 after several people reported making arrangements to get home renovations done.

They say the suspect was allegedly collecting deposits for home improvement projects as far back as 2018, but the work was never done and refunds were never issued.

Police say a 36-year-old Kitchener man is facing a charge of fraud over $5,000.

A police spokesperson says officers are investigating the possibility that there could be more victims. They are asking anyone who may be in a similar situation to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crimstoppers at 1-800-222-8477.