Waterloo Regional Police say a dead body has been found in Hofstetter Park in Kitchener.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death,” police said in a tweet on Thursday evening.

They say there is no concern for public safety.

Police say it was a man’s body that was located in the park but did provide any further details.

More to follow…

UPDATE:

There will be a continued increased police presence in the area of Hofstetter Park in Kitchener. A male was located deceased. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. There is no concern for public safety. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/HZVIOITUrf — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 4, 2021

