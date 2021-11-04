Teacher arrested after kids allegedly taped with masking tape at Kitchener school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that a woman has been charged with assault in connection to an incident that occurred at a Kitchener school last month.

Police say on Oct. 22, Family and Children’s Services reported that a teacher used masking tape on two students in a classroom at Alpine Public School.

They did not say what the kids were taped to.

They say officers from the youth protection unit launched an investigation alongside Family and Children’s Services.

As a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old woman from Waterloo was arrested and is facing assault charges.

She is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on Dec. 8.