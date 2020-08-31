Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News At 11
August 31 2020 7:21pm
01:22

Regina teacher files $1M lawsuit against Facebook and creators of Victims Voices Regina

A Regina law firm has filed a $1 million lawsuit on behalf of a Regina teacher who was accused of sexual assault on the Instagram page, Victims Voices Regina.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home