Kitchener man arrested after musical intruments stolen from local high school

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a break-in that occurred at a Kitchener high school on Halloween.
Police were called to Cameron Heights Collegiate on Charles Street at 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a break-in.
The thief made off with hand tools and musical instruments from the high school.
Police say a 40-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with break and enter, trafficking in stolen property, and obstructing police.
Anyone who may have purchased flutes or a saxophone from an online classified site between Sunday and Tuesday are being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.
Buyer beware: Winnipeg police warn charges can be laid for ‘steal of a deal’ online purchases
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments