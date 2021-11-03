Kitchener man arrested after musical intruments stolen from local high school

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a break-in that occurred at a Kitchener high school on Halloween.

Police were called to Cameron Heights Collegiate on Charles Street at 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a break-in.

The thief made off with hand tools and musical instruments from the high school.

Police say a 40-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with break and enter, trafficking in stolen property, and obstructing police.

Read more: Waterloo police arrest pair in Peterborough after pool scam investigation

Anyone who may have purchased flutes or a saxophone from an online classified site between Sunday and Tuesday are being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.

Story continues below advertisement

0:47 Buyer beware: Winnipeg police warn charges can be laid for ‘steal of a deal’ online purchases Buyer beware: Winnipeg police warn charges can be laid for ‘steal of a deal’ online purchases – Aug 9, 2018