Crime

Kitchener man arrested after musical intruments stolen from local high school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 2:09 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a break-in that occurred at a Kitchener high school on Halloween.

Police were called to Cameron Heights Collegiate on Charles Street at 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a break-in.

Read more: 2 Waterloo police officers placed on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 protocols

The thief made off with hand tools and musical instruments from the high school.

Police say a 40-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with break and enter, trafficking in stolen property, and obstructing police.

Read more: Waterloo police arrest pair in Peterborough after pool scam investigation

Anyone who may have purchased flutes or a saxophone from an online classified site between Sunday and Tuesday are being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Buyer beware: Winnipeg police warn charges can be laid for ‘steal of a deal’ online purchases' Buyer beware: Winnipeg police warn charges can be laid for ‘steal of a deal’ online purchases
Buyer beware: Winnipeg police warn charges can be laid for ‘steal of a deal’ online purchases – Aug 9, 2018
