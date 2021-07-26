Man assaulted by stranger in downtown Guelph over weekend: police

Guelph police say a man was attacked by a stranger in downtown Guelph on Saturday morning.
Police say the victim was standing in front of a business shortly before 1 a.m. when a man approached. They say the attacker began to yell at the victim, before punching him in the face and walking away.
Police say there were no reported injuries as a result of the attack.
They described the suspect as being around 30 years of age with a heavier build. He was said to be wearing a pink button-up shirt and shorts.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7318 or 1-800-222-8477.
