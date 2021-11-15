Menu

Economy

Manufacturing sales in Canada fell 3% in September amid chip shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2021 9:45 am
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Global semiconductor chip shortage hitting auto industry harder than thought' Consumer Matters: Global semiconductor chip shortage hitting auto industry harder than thought
It turns out the shortage of semiconductors is hitting the auto industry harder than first thought, and could last past the spring of 2022. Anne Drewa tells us what effect that might have on the supply of new cars – Sep 20, 2021

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 3.0 per cent to $58.5 billion in September as motor vehicle sales fell due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor shortage that has hurt auto production.

The agency says sales of motor vehicles fell 35.6 per cent to $1.9 billion, the lowest level since May 2020, while sales of motor vehicle parts dropped 13.5 per cent to $1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, higher prices helped petroleum product sales rise 3.0 per cent to $6.7 billion in September.

Read more: Magna’s profit hit in Q3 as chip shortages continue to hamper auto production

Total manufacturing sales in constant dollars fell 4.2 per cent in September, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada said wholesale sales rose 1.0 per cent in September to $71.3 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

The increase came as the miscellaneous goods subsector rose 5.9 per cent due to a 20.9 per cent increase in sales in the agricultural products industry.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
