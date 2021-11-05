Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Magna’s profit hit in Q3 as chip shortages continue to hamper auto production

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2021 10:55 am
magna international View image in full screen
A Magna International Inc., sign is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Friday, May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Magna International Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as auto production around the world fell due the shortage of semiconductor chips.

The auto parts maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$11 million or four cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of US$405 million or US$1.35 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Sales fell to US$7.92 billion compared with US$9.13 billion a year ago.

Read more: Why everything you want is out of stock or more expensive

The company says vehicle production was significantly lower than anticipated largely due to the chip shortages which drove unpredictable customer production schedules, resulting in labour and other inefficiencies at its factories.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says its results were hurt by higher production costs, including freight and commodity costs, as well as a provision on engineering service contracts with the automotive unit of Evergrande.

On an adjusted basis, Magna says it earned 56 cents per diluted share, down from US$1.95 per diluted share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 60 cents per share and US$7.89 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Global semiconductor chip shortage hitting auto industry harder than thought' Consumer Matters: Global semiconductor chip shortage hitting auto industry harder than thought
Consumer Matters: Global semiconductor chip shortage hitting auto industry harder than thought – Sep 20, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
short supply tagMagna tagsemiconductor chip shortage tagcar parts chip shortage tagmagna chip shortage tagmagna earnings tagmagna stock tagsupple chain issues tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers