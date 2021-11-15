Menu

Crime

Shots fired overnight on Hamilton’s east Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 9:24 am
Hamilton police say they were called out to an area near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Mohawk Road East for reports of gunshots on Nov. 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they were called out to an area near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Mohawk Road East for reports of gunshots on Nov. 15, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are reporting no injuries following a shooting on Hamilton’s east Mountain early on Monday morning.

Investigators say they found evidence that at least one firearm was discharged in the area of Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Mohawk Road East likely just after 1 a.m.

“Police attended and upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however, they had fled the scene,” Hamilton police said in a release.

Read more: One man dead after shooting at plaza on Hamilton mountain

“Through continued investigation, police can confirm a shooting incident occurred.”

Detectives with Division 3 say there are no reported injuries after checks with local hospitals.

Anyone with information or security camera footage is urged to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers.

The incident comes a day after a man died as a result of a shooting also on the east Mountain at Upper Ottawa Street near Stone Church Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police have not revealed any connection between the incidents.

