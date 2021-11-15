Shots fired overnight on Hamilton’s east Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Police are reporting no injuries following a shooting on Hamilton’s east Mountain early on Monday morning.

Investigators say they found evidence that at least one firearm was discharged in the area of Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Mohawk Road East likely just after 1 a.m.

“Police attended and upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however, they had fled the scene,” Hamilton police said in a release.

“Through continued investigation, police can confirm a shooting incident occurred.”

Detectives with Division 3 say there are no reported injuries after checks with local hospitals.

Anyone with information or security camera footage is urged to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers.

The incident comes a day after a man died as a result of a shooting also on the east Mountain at Upper Ottawa Street near Stone Church Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police have not revealed any connection between the incidents.