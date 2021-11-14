Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Filipino Canadians rally for Philippine presidential candidate with Calgary connection

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 8:07 pm
Supporters of Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo turned out to a Calgary park on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Supporters of Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo turned out to a Calgary park on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Global News

Hundreds of Filipino Canadians converged in Bowness Park on Sunday to show their support for a Philippine presidential candidate with a Calgary connection.

Read more: Retired boxer Manny Pacquiao officially enters crowded Philippine presidential race

Holding signs and waving Canadian and Philippine flags, people called for change in the small island nation and advocated for Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo to become the next president.

Robredo is running against Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — the son of a former dictator — and retired boxer Manny Pacquiao, among others.

Read more: Duterte’s daughter Sara to run for Philippine vice president in elections next year

Antonio Gerona, Robredo’s brother who lives in Calgary, was moved to see so many Filipinos supporting his sister.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Filipinos here in Calgary expressed their support for Leni Robredo,” Gerona said.

“There are a lot of Filipinos here in Calgary, so right now, I am a bit surprised that almost more than 200 cars joined this caravan.”

Philippine Vice-President and opposition leader Leni Robredo smiles during a press conference in Quezon City on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Robredo is running for president in next year’s election in a move that would bring the pro-democracy advocate to a faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. View image in full screen
Philippine Vice-President and opposition leader Leni Robredo smiles during a press conference in Quezon City on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Robredo is running for president in next year’s election in a move that would bring the pro-democracy advocate to a faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Rally attendees were critical of current Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who they claim has been negligent in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and accused him of human rights abuses.

“What we perceive in the present government is not doing much good for the Filipinos,” Gerona said.

Read more: Park honouring Filipino hero breaks ground in Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers said Sunday’s event was a part of a simultaneous Canada-wide caravan in Winnipeg, Vancouver and Toronto.

The election in the Phillippines is scheduled for May 9, 2022.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Philippines tagRodrigo Duterte tagFilipino tagPhilippine tagLeni Robredo tagPhilippine politics tagFilipino Calgary tagFilipino vp tagPhilippine rally Calgary tagPhilippines election tagPhilippines politics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers