Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Park honouring Filipino hero breaks ground in Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 10:01 pm
There was a groundbreaking ceremony for Jose Rizal Park in Calgary on Sunday, June 27, 2021. View image in full screen
There was a groundbreaking ceremony for Jose Rizal Park in Calgary on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Global News

As Filipino Heritage Month comes to a close, the Filipino community in Calgary celebrated the groundbreaking of Jose Rizal Park on Sunday.

A monument of the revered Filipino hero will be constructed in Prairie Winds Park in the city’s northeast.

“Filipino Calgarians finally have a spot dedicated in Calgary to focus their cultural identity,” Fiesta Filipino said in a news release.

Read more: Philippines’ Duterte threatens to jail those who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Rizal, a doctor, author and leader of the Propaganda Movement, called for peaceful reform of Spain’s colonial rule in the Philippines.

His ideas included integrating the Philippines as a province of Spain, representation in Spanish parliament, replacing Spanish friars with Filipino priests, freedom of assembly and expression, and equality of Filipinos and Spaniards before the law, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Story continues below advertisement

Rizal (1861-1896) founded a nonviolent reform society and was deported, exiled, arrested for sedition, found guilty and executed by firing squad even though he had no part in the 1896 revolution against Spain, the encyclopedia said.

“Jose Rizal Park celebrates a national hero of the Philippines, Dr. Jose Rizal, whose work was key to establishing a Filipino national identity,” Fiesta Filipino said.

“This park will establish a monument to Philippine heritage and honour the growing population of Filipinos who have come to call Calgary home.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This park will establish a monument to Philippine heritage and honour the growing population of Filipinos who have come to call Calgary home."

The project is set to be finished by next June.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Parks tagFilipino tagPrairie Winds Park tagCalgary Jose Rizal Park tagFilipino Heritage Month tagFilipino Heritage Month Calgary tagFilipino monument tagFilipino monument Calgary tagJose Rizal tagJose Rizal Park tagJose Rizal Park Calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers