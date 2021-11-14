Death at Dartmouth home ruled homicide, victim identified

Police have confirmed that a suspicious death in a residential Dartmouth neighbourhood has been ruled a homicide, and have identified the victim.
The investigation began Saturday at a residence on Braeside Court.
The victim has been identified as Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas, 35, from East Preston.
His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy conducted overnight by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.
Police were still on scene Sunday, where several homes and vehicles were taped off.
Halifax Regional Police said the investigation is being led by the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.
