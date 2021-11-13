Infectious disease expert weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Health Canada is expected to have a decision on it’s review of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 in one to two weeks.

Recent public opinion polls, however, show parents are hesitant to get the vaccine with a recent poll from the Angus Reid Institute showing 51% of parents with kids aged five to 11 are ready to have them immunized.

Dr. Brian Conway, Medical Director at the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, explains anger and fear are the two main factors behind parents’ hesitation.

“I am hearing two things, one is anger and the other is fear. In terms of anger let me re-assure everyone that no one will be forced to be vaccinated. I think that there will be some activities that will only be allowed for vaccinated individuals. In terms of fear, it really is fear of side effects but I think it will be important for these families to remember that the children have been vaccinated for many diseases since birth.”

Dr. Conway adds that short term side effects are a possibility, similar to other vaccines that children receive.

“The short-term side effects we need to discuss and all of the vaccines that the children have been getting have these side effects but the decision was that the benefit outweighs the risk and it is the very same thing with COVID.”

The B.C. government is ruling out using schools and instead will focus on community clinics to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11 once it gets approved.

Dr. Conway believes that there will not be a vaccine mandate in place in schools for kids aged five to 11 — but that is something yet to be discussed.

“I think that’s highly unlikely. School is an essential activity not a discretionary one. We know what happens when we keep kids away from school, we did it last year, and it was a disaster. But sports, extra-curricular activities and some family type events — that could be a possibility.”

Currently, only 20 percent of kids in the age group are currently registered through the government’s website to be notified for when they can get the shot.

Dr. Conway adds that asking questions and receiving honest and factual answers is key for parents to be educated on the possible benefits and risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it’s questions that they need to ask in their own words. They can’s just go on the internet and look at is the vaccine safe. They need factual and honest answers and I think they need to know that they will absolutely not be forced to get the vaccine.”

Public health is currently working with the provincial education system to provide information about the vaccine directly to parents once it is approved.