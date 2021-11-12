Fire marshal joins investigation into fatal blaze at Brant County address

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has joined an investigation at a Brant County residence after human remains were located following a blaze Tuesday morning.

County of Brant Fire says crews attended the scene near Highway 2 between Woodstock and Paris, Ont., just before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Firefighters tackled a fully engulfed structure.

After the flames were knocked down, the body was discovered inside the building the following day when firefighters and Brant County OPP returned to the scene.

The OFM has joined the investigation.

There were no further details on the incident as of Thursday afternoon.

