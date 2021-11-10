Menu

COVID-19
November 10 2021 3:26pm
03:29

COVID-19: Ontario pausing next step of reopening, top doctor says

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced Wednesday the province would be pausing the next step of its reopening plan, which will put lifting capacity limits on night clubs, strip clubs and bathhouses, originally scheduled for Nov. 15, on hold for at least 28 days. He also said the government would follow modelling data but did not say if plans to end proof of vaccination in January for some settings would still happen on time.

