Health

Ontario COVID-19 Science Table to release new projections as cases rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2021 6:07 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario pausing next step of reopening, top doctor says' COVID-19: Ontario pausing next step of reopening, top doctor says
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ontario pausing next step of reopening, top doctor says.

TORONTO — A group of scientists advising the Ontario government on COVID-19 is to release its latest pandemic projections today.

The COVID-19 Science Table is expected to publish its modelling at 11 a.m.

It comes amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases that prompted the province to put further reopening plans on hold.

Read more: Ontario pauses further lifting of capacity limits as COVID-19 cases rise

Settings where proof of vaccination is still required for entry — including nightclubs, strip clubs and bathhouses — will not see their capacity limits lifted on Monday as expected, and will instead have to wait until mid-December.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, said he made the decision because of rising case counts and test positivity rates.

Yesterday, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases sat at 532, compared to 383 a week earlier.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
