Canada

Ontario driver charged after mattress secured to roof of car with bedsheet

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 8:54 am
A photo of the vehicle with two mattresses secured by a bedsheet. View image in full screen
A photo of the vehicle with two mattresses secured by a bedsheet. Provided / Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police have issued a stern reminder for insecure loads after a driver was caught travelling with two mattresses on the roof of his car, attached by a fitted bedsheet.

“If the sheet fits… you still might not want to use it,” OPP tweeted.

“Please use your head when transporting your bed.”

OPP Const. Ian Michel told Global News that it was around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday when officers stopped the vehicle at Mayfield Road, just east of Highway 410, in Caledon.

Michel said the driver of the black sedan relied on his friends to secure the mattress by getting the passenger in the front seat to hold one end of the bedsheet and the backseat passenger to hold the other end.

Read more: Mississauga motorist fined over huge planks of wood protruding from car window

“To make it easier to hold, the one passenger actually put a ball into the sheet so they could hold above it,” Michel said.

Once they were pulled over, Michel said the driver was told to make proper arrangements to have the mattresses moved.

Subsequently, a friend with a van showed up to transport the mattresses, Michel said.

“We post and tell people all the time about the dangers of insecure loads yet people still continue to surprise us by cutting corners and putting the lives of others at risk,” Michel told Global News.

OPP said a 25-year-old man from Brampton was charged with an insecure load, which carries a $110 fine.

A photo of the vehicle with two mattresses secured by a bedsheet. View image in full screen
A photo of the vehicle with two mattresses secured by a bedsheet. Provided / Ontario Provincial Police

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
