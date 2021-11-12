Manitoba roads close due to winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm is in full swing in Manitoba and it has prompted many highways to close on Friday.

Manitoba Roads tweeted each road closure throughout the night and early morning.

Environment Canada’s forecast says Winnipeg could see anywhere from 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Friday.

The city said it will work on plowing the back lanes on Friday at 7 a.m.

However, the real problem is the wind, which is gusting at 64 kilometres an hour Friday morning and is expected to get as high as 80 kilometres an hour.

At about 9 a.m. on Thursday, the province’s forecast centre issued a high wind effect warning for the south shores of Lakes Winnipeg and Manitoba.

“Forecasted wind from the north gusting up to 70 km/h and wave action could raise levels by as much as five feet or more between midday Thursday and late evening Friday,” it said.

“Property owners are advised to take precautions.”

The strong winds are causing visibility issues when driving so Manitoba Public Insurance is urging people to take the following precautions:

Before you head out on the highway, check for road and weather conditions by calling 511.

Be cautious in traveling on overpasses and bridges. The surfaces on these structures can freeze quickly due to no ground insulation.

Don’t rush. Give yourself five or 10 extra minutes to get to your destination safely.

See where you’re going. At this time of year, keeping windshields clear is essential so make sure windshield washer fluid is topped up and windows are clear of snow and ice.

Allow more time to stop. Traction is reduced when roads are slippery it takes more time to come to a complete stop. If you don’t have winter tires, it’s not too late to get them.

Leave more space. Don’t tailgate at any time and remember that following distance should be increased when travelling at higher speeds or in poor visibility.

The storm is expected to let up by Saturday according to Environment Canada.

“Things will ease off rapidly Friday morning, then we have another batch of warmer air pushing in Saturday which could be bringing us a large band of snow — but nowhere near as bad as this one,” said a spokesperson from Environment Canada.

—with files from Elisha Dacey and Shane Gibson