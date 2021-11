Send this page to someone via email

As the snow continues to hammer the province, some Manitoba school divisions are already cancelling classes for Friday.

The Prairie Rose School Divison says all of its schools are closed for Friday. Students are asked to stay at home and staff is asked to work from home

All schools in the Prairie Rose School Division will be closed Friday, November 12 due to poor weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/kYKycZqEf1 — Carman Manitoba (@CarmanMB) November 12, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Keep checking this page for more closures.