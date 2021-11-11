Menu

Crime

Death toll rises from 2018 Toronto van attack after victim dies in hospital: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 7:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto van attack killer convicted on all counts' Toronto van attack killer convicted on all counts
WATCH ABOVE: (March 3) Families of those killed and survivors of the Yonge Street van attack say justice has been served. A judge found Alek Minassian guilty on all counts, rejecting a not criminally responsible defence. Catherine McDonald has more. – Mar 3, 2021

A woman who was severely injured in the 2018 Toronto van attack and has remained in hospital ever since has died, Toronto police say.

Police said in a news release issued Thursday that 65-year-old Amaresh Tessamariam, a Toronto resident, succumbed to her injuries on Oct. 28.

“Investigators continue to work with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Crown Attorneys Office in relation to this investigation,” the release said.

Read more: Top court denies family’s request to seal material found in Toronto van attacker’s home

Eleven deaths are now linked to the April 23 attack. Many more people were injured.

The incident happened in the afternoon when a man drove a rental van down a sidewalk in the city’s north end in an effort to kill as many people as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

In March of this year, Alek Minassian was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in 2022.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Global News

Click to play video: 'Mayor John Tory says he feels “overwhelmed with anger and sadness” on 3rd anniversary of Toronto van attack' Mayor John Tory says he feels “overwhelmed with anger and sadness” on 3rd anniversary of Toronto van attack
