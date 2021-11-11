Death toll rises from 2018 Toronto van attack after victim dies in hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was severely injured in the 2018 Toronto van attack and has remained in hospital ever since has died, Toronto police say.

Police said in a news release issued Thursday that 65-year-old Amaresh Tessamariam, a Toronto resident, succumbed to her injuries on Oct. 28.

“Investigators continue to work with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Crown Attorneys Office in relation to this investigation,” the release said.

Eleven deaths are now linked to the April 23 attack. Many more people were injured.

The incident happened in the afternoon when a man drove a rental van down a sidewalk in the city’s north end in an effort to kill as many people as possible.

In March of this year, Alek Minassian was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in 2022.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Global News