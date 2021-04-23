Mayor John Tory says he feels “overwhelmed with anger and sadness” on 3rd anniversary of Toronto van attack

Mayor John Tory on Friday helped commemorate the third anniversary of the Toronto van attack, saying he felt “overwhelmed with anger and with sadness” and vowed to gather every year to honour their memories. Three years ago, Alek Minassian deliberately drove a rental van down the sidewalk of Yonge Street in the city’s north end. Minassian killed 10 people that day, including eight women, and injured 16 others, many of them catastrophically.